Teachers join a protest in Hong Kong’s Edinburgh Place in January 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong authorities to close down teachers’ complaints council, saying self-regulatory body is slow in handling protest-related cases

  • Current term of Council on Professional Conduct in Education will be its last, members told at meeting on Wednesday
  • Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung had recently criticised council for failing to deliver and hinted at its closure

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 2:41am, 20 Jan, 2022

