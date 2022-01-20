Teachers join a protest in Hong Kong’s Edinburgh Place in January 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong authorities to close down teachers’ complaints council, saying self-regulatory body is slow in handling protest-related cases
- Current term of Council on Professional Conduct in Education will be its last, members told at meeting on Wednesday
- Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung had recently criticised council for failing to deliver and hinted at its closure
Topic | Hong Kong schools
