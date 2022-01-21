Unvaccinated Hong Kong teachers could face disciplinary action for entering local schools under new rules announced on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
Unvaccinated Hong Kong teachers could face disciplinary action for entering local schools under new rules announced on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: unvaccinated Hong Kong teachers could face legal consequences if they show up to campus in violation of new rules

  • Starting late next month, all staff in local schools must be inoculated against the coronavirus and use the government’s ‘Leave Home Safe’ app
  • Those who cannot enter campus because they are unvaccinated and do not have a medical exemption will be considered absent without leave, senior official says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 1:18pm, 21 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Unvaccinated Hong Kong teachers could face disciplinary action for entering local schools under new rules announced on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
Unvaccinated Hong Kong teachers could face disciplinary action for entering local schools under new rules announced on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE