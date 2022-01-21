The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Nora Tam
Record 24 per cent jump in number of students leaving Hong Kong’s government-funded universities in past academic year
- Total of 2,212 students out of 85,000 full-time undergraduates left university during 2020-21, up sharply from 1,779 recorded year before
- The number of departures is the highest since 2003, the earliest year for which figures are available
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
