Record 24 per cent jump in number of students leaving Hong Kong’s government-funded universities in past academic year

  • Total of 2,212 students out of 85,000 full-time undergraduates left university during 2020-21, up sharply from 1,779 recorded year before
  • The number of departures is the highest since 2003, the earliest year for which figures are available

William Yiu

Updated: 11:35pm, 21 Jan, 2022

The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Nora Tam
