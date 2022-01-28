Educators worry that kindergarten students are falling behind in their learning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: suspension of in-person classes hampering kindergarten pupils’ abilities, Hong Kong educators warn
- Hong Kong’s leader says in-person classes will now be suspended until February 21
- Educators worry that students are falling behind in their learning, as some have struggled to learn basic skills such as holding chopsticks
