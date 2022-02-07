Education University president Stephen Cheung has said he is stepping down when his term ends next year. Photo: Nora Tam
President of Education University of Hong Kong says he will step down when term ends next year
- Stephen Cheung, who has been with EdU for nine years, is the third head of the city’s public universities to announce his imminent departure in as many months
- Under Cheung’s leadership, EdU, founded in 1994 as the Hong Kong Institute of Education, became one of the city’s eight subsidised universities in 2016
