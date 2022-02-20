Students walk past Widener Library at Harvard University in 2019. Photo: AP
Students walk past Widener Library at Harvard University in 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Education

Covid-19 wrecks exchange programme plans, as record low number of Hong Kong university students went overseas in last academic year

  • Only 280 Hong Kong university students went on exchange programmes in last academic year, 95 per cent fewer than figure in 2019-20
  • Students say virtual programmes pale in comparison with exchange experience, such as visiting new places, getting to know people and culture there

William Yiu

Updated: 4:00pm, 20 Feb, 2022

