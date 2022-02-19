The top factors attracting students to Britain include the prestige of universities. Photo: Bloomberg
Education
Hong Kong /  Education

Fewer Hong Kong students apply to British universities – a sign of population decline or that some have already emigrated there, education specialists say

  • Steepest percentage decline year on year from Hong Kong in a decade, according to latest data
  • Mainland China remains top source of international students in Britain, with 28,930 applications this year

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:58pm, 19 Feb, 2022

