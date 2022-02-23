All school pupils will take an earlier summer holiday. Photo: Sam Tsang
All school pupils will take an earlier summer holiday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: bringing forward Hong Kong school holidays as part of mass Covid-19 testing plan will add to workload and cause disruptions, teachers and pupils say

  • Break will stretch to April 17 and the last day of the school year will then be pushed back to August 12
  • Move is among measures by the city to conduct compulsory Covid-19 testing on entire population to tame fifth wave of infections

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Yanni Chow
William Yiu and Yanni Chow

Updated: 7:10am, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
All school pupils will take an earlier summer holiday. Photo: Sam Tsang
All school pupils will take an earlier summer holiday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE