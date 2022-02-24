Schools will start their summer holiday in early March, with the break stretching until April 17. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Education Bureau ‘open’ to letting international and older students study while other pupils in Hong Kong begin summer early

  • Local and international school heads meet bureau officials to express concerns about summer break being advanced to March to free up campuses for Covid-19 fight
  • They say authorities were receptive to allowing international schools to continue with their schedule and older students prepping for university exams to keep learning online

Yanni Chow
William Zheng

Updated: 8:56am, 24 Feb, 2022

