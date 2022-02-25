The English Schools Foundation has said it will implement e-learning for students in March and April. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong’s largest international school group opts for online learning despite government plan for early summer holiday

  • English Schools Foundation announced the decision on Friday, two days after schools met Education Bureau to express concerns over rescheduled summer holiday
  • Education body’s chief executive officer says school sites are available to support city’s universal testing programme

Gigi Choy
Updated: 11:19pm, 25 Feb, 2022

