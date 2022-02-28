Candidates for this year’s Diploma of Secondary Education exams will have to supply a negative rapid Covid-19 test result. Photo: SCMP Pictures
University entrance exam candidates in Hong Kong will need to test negative for Covid-19, source says
- A source says authorities want the exams to kick off on April 22 as scheduled, and all candidates will need to show negative rapid test results for every subject they sit
- More details are expected to be announced by education minister Kevin Yeung Yun-hung and the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority on Monday afternoon
