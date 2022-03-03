The English Schools Foundation is the biggest international school group in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
The English Schools Foundation is the biggest international school group in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Education

International school group tells staff to remain in Hong Kong after instances of employees ‘taking sick leave with intention of quitting city’

  • English Schools Foundation warns leaving Hong Kong without permission under guise of taking sick leave is a breach of contract and could be actionable as fraud
  • It says staff are required to remain in the city during term time when school is still in session

Topic |   ESF - English Schools Foundation
William Yiu

Updated: 8:46pm, 3 Mar, 2022

