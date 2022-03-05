Australia’s new pathway to permanent residence has resulted in a spike of applications by Hongkongers hoping to meet the criterion of studying in the country for at least two academic years. Photo: Shutterstock
University route to PR: Hongkongers aged 30-49 apply to study in Australia, taking families with them
- Australia’s new migration pathways result in more Hongkongers applying to universities there
- New trend emerges of mature students applying for visas, planning to take dependants with them
Topic | Overseas Schools
Australia’s new pathway to permanent residence has resulted in a spike of applications by Hongkongers hoping to meet the criterion of studying in the country for at least two academic years. Photo: Shutterstock