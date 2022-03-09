Staff from government schools will perform supporting roles at mass testing centres. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong government schools to deploy 5,000 staff to help during coronavirus mass testing
- Teachers’ union says Education Bureau told representatives on Wednesday that school employees would be required to help at mass testing centres
- Education staff to perform supporting roles, such as distributing care kits and supervising logistics
Topic | Hong Kong schools
Staff from government schools will perform supporting roles at mass testing centres. Photo: May Tse