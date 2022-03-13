According to a survey, more than 40 per cent of Hong Kong secondary school graduates have expressed a ‘keen interest’ or ‘willingness’ to study at universities in mainland China. Photo: Nora Tam
More than 40 per cent of Hong Kong secondary school graduates express ‘keen interest’ or ‘willingness’ to study at universities in mainland China, survey finds

  • According to survey by student counselling group, 70 per cent of students interested in studying on mainland also considering universities in Greater Bay Area
  • The online poll by Hok Yau Club surveyed 2,128 Form Six students from 37 schools in January

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:11pm, 13 Mar, 2022

