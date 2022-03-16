Island School students have raised concerns about sitting in-person exams during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Island School students have raised concerns about sitting in-person exams during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

ESF students told exams in Hong Kong to go ahead as planned, despite candidate fears of catching coronavirus

  • A group of Island School students, part of English Schools Foundation, have asked for non-exam route for International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme
  • But school remains adamant in-person examination best way to assess how students perform, won’t consider alternative unless necessary

Topic |   ESF - English Schools Foundation
Yanni Chow
William Yiu and Yanni Chow

Updated: 6:04pm, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Island School students have raised concerns about sitting in-person exams during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Island School students have raised concerns about sitting in-person exams during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE