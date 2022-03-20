School closures have increased stress among parents and their kids at home. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: stress levels, tensions surge among Hong Kong parents, children with learning difficulties as school closures force adults and kids into ‘cage match’ at home
- Limited space and time at home take their toll on both sides, as parents struggle with making sure their restless kids can sit down for online learning
- Experts have noticed a rise in cases of parents and children seeking emotional help
Topic | Hong Kong schools
School closures have increased stress among parents and their kids at home. Photo: Shutterstock