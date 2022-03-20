School closures have increased stress among parents and their kids at home. Photo: Shutterstock
School closures have increased stress among parents and their kids at home. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: stress levels, tensions surge among Hong Kong parents, children with learning difficulties as school closures force adults and kids into ‘cage match’ at home

  • Limited space and time at home take their toll on both sides, as parents struggle with making sure their restless kids can sit down for online learning
  • Experts have noticed a rise in cases of parents and children seeking emotional help

Sue Ng
Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Mar, 2022

