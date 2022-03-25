Both children and parents are likely to experience separation anxiety. Photo: Fairchild Kindergarten
How to prepare children for the first day in kindergarten – from apps, role-playing and school visits, to holding back those first-day tears
- Both parents and pupils can have mixed emotions of excitement and nervousness, but early preparation can help make the big day one to remember
- Experts from Hong Kong’s Fairchild Kindergarten, Nord Anglia International School and Jadis Blurton Family Development Center weigh in with strategies to avoid separation anxiety
