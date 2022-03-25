Professor Wallace Lau Chak-sing. Photo: Nora Tam
Pandemic adviser appointed as interim head of medical school at Hong Kong university as global search begins for new dean

  • Government pandemic adviser Professor Wallace Lau Chak-sing to serve as interim head at University of Hong Kong’s medical school from August 1
  • Lau recommended for role by Professor Xiang Zhang, HKU’s president, citing his current work as convenor of advisory panel on Covid-19 vaccines

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 6:17pm, 25 Mar, 2022

