Professor Wallace Lau Chak-sing. Photo: Nora Tam
Pandemic adviser appointed as interim head of medical school at Hong Kong university as global search begins for new dean
- Government pandemic adviser Professor Wallace Lau Chak-sing to serve as interim head at University of Hong Kong’s medical school from August 1
- Lau recommended for role by Professor Xiang Zhang, HKU’s president, citing his current work as convenor of advisory panel on Covid-19 vaccines
