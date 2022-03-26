Parents have signed up children for a variety of online extracurricular activities during the early summer break. Photo: Handout
Parents have signed up children for a variety of online extracurricular activities during the early summer break. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: Hong Kong youngsters sign up for online activities during early school holiday

  • Business operators say parents are more willing to send children to online extracurricular classes compared with two years ago
  • Centres offering kids’ activities say early school holidays resulted in more enquiries, enrolments

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Erika Na
Erika Na and William Yiu

Updated: 3:30pm, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Parents have signed up children for a variety of online extracurricular activities during the early summer break. Photo: Handout
Parents have signed up children for a variety of online extracurricular activities during the early summer break. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE