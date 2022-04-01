Speakers and staff involved with CDNIS’ Global Goals Council event. Photo: CDNIS
Speakers and staff involved with CDNIS’ Global Goals Council event. Photo: CDNIS
Hong Kong /  Education

Young voices are leading the climate crisis fight – how the Hong Kong Sustainable Development Goals Summits empowers high school students to take action

  • Across the world young people are leading the fight to enact change at the grass-roots level, with the Canadian International School Hong Kong hosting the second annual SGD summit
  • The event virtually welcomed 600 students from across Asia to hear from key speakers including Green Queen founder Sonalie Figueiras and Youthophia co-founder Melati Wijsen

Ben Young

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Apr, 2022

