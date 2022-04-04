Students take their university entrance exams at Queen Elizabeth School last year. Photo: Pool
Students take their university entrance exams at Queen Elizabeth School last year. Photo: Pool
Education
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong university entrance exams ‘to go ahead as scheduled’ as coronavirus infections continue to fall

  • Education chief Kevin Yeung is expected to make an official announcement on arrangements for the Diploma of Secondary Education exams at 2pm on Monday
  • Some had previously suggested the exams should be postponed if Covid-19 case counts remained high, but new infections have been falling for nine straight days

Topic |   Education
William Yiu

Updated: 1:15pm, 4 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Students take their university entrance exams at Queen Elizabeth School last year. Photo: Pool
Students take their university entrance exams at Queen Elizabeth School last year. Photo: Pool
READ FULL ARTICLE