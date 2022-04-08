Class in progress at The Harbour School. Photo: Handout
Explainer |
What are the hallmarks of a high-quality kindergarten education? And what should children be learning at preschool in the first place?
- A good kindergarten blurs play and academics, serving as a bridge from home or preschool education to learning in a more traditional classroom setting
- Kindergarten should also help children learn how to be independent and develop healthy relationships, besides imparting basic academic skills like counting and reading
Topic | Good Schools Guide
Class in progress at The Harbour School. Photo: Handout