Pupils at ESF Tung Chung. Photo: Handout
Online lessons shouldn’t be all about the screen – to ensure children get proper exercise, physical activities like dancing and yoga are crucial to developing young bodies and minds
- Parents can make sure their children get enough exercise outside class with virtual play dates, make-believe games and even helping our with household chores
- Hong Kong International School, Tung Chung International Kindergarten and Fairchild Kindergarten encourage exercise to improve children’s focus and energy levels
Topic | Good Schools Guide
Pupils at ESF Tung Chung. Photo: Handout