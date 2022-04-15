Pupils at ESF Tung Chung. Photo: Handout
Pupils at ESF Tung Chung. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Education

Online lessons shouldn’t be all about the screen – to ensure children get proper exercise, physical activities like dancing and yoga are crucial to developing young bodies and minds

  • Parents can make sure their children get enough exercise outside class with virtual play dates, make-believe games and even helping our with household chores
  • Hong Kong International School, Tung Chung International Kindergarten and Fairchild Kindergarten encourage exercise to improve children’s focus and energy levels

Topic |   Good Schools Guide
Ben Young

Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Apr, 2022

