The number of native-speaking English teachers leaving their jobs at secondary schools has reached an eight-year high. Photo: Shutterstock
Covid curbs or ‘personal’ reasons? 8-year high exit rate of native English teachers at Hong Kong secondary schools

  • Figure revealed by Education Bureau after lawmaker Michael Tien asks if strict anti-epidemic measures are pushing native English teachers to leave
  • Bureau says departures are based on ‘personal’ reasons, adds there is enough native English staff to maintain stable team in coming academic year

William Yiu

Updated: 8:29pm, 6 Apr, 2022

