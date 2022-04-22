How teachers can act to ensure students stay mentally healthy. Photo: GSIS
How teachers can act to ensure students stay mentally healthy. Photo: GSIS
Hong Kong /  Education

How teachers can recognise signs of anxiety and depression in students – from clinginess and difficulty in making friends, to behaviour issues and trouble concentrating

  • As the pandemic enters its third year, teachers and parents should familiarise themselves with signs of anxiety and depression in school-age children
  • Counselling experts from Jadis Blurton, Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong and German Swiss International School suggest ways to handle students’ mental well-being

Topic |   Good Schools Guide
John Cremer

Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Apr, 2022

