Collaboration is a key soft skill everyone needs to develop for the workplace, demonstrated here by pupils working on a project at Hong Kong’s Nord Anglia International School. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong / Education

Are soft skills really more important than academics? How Hong Kong schools are moving beyond exam grades and STEM subjects to equip students for the workplace of tomorrow

  • Hong Kong’s international schools have a reputation for providing students with excellent skills in scorable subjects, but what about soft skills which cannot be measured?perfect
  • Today’s pupils are likely to have careers in a workplace dominated by automation and AI, and so must be ready for a fast-changing and increasingly digital world

Good Schools Guide
Douglas Parkes

Updated: 4:01pm, 29 Apr, 2022

