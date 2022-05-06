Art can bring more colour and joy to a child’s educational journey, as demonstrated by pupils painting during an art class at CDNIS. Photo: Handout
Why studying art is vital for a child’s mental development – from fine motor skills to problem-solving and emotional expression, parents and teachers should inject colour into pupils’ educational journey
- Painting, drawing, cutting and printing can help to develop a child’s communication skills and cognitive abilities, and can even help build a sense of self
- Creative art is now a key curriculum cornerstone at Hong Kong International School, Canadian International School, Kellett, Carmel and ESF Tung Chung International Kindergarten
