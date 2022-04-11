Students will have to do daily rapid Covid-19 tests when face-to-face classes resume. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus Hong Kong: students, teachers will have to do daily rapid Covid tests when schools reopen

  • City leader Carrie Lam said 10 million rapid test kits would be distributed to schools for free
  • She also said that unvaccinated students would be barred from so-called non-academic subjects when face-to-face classes resume

Elizabeth Cheung and Sammy Heung

Updated: 1:43pm, 11 Apr, 2022

