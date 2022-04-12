Secondary schools will begin resuming face-to-face classes on May 3, after the core subject assessments in the Diploma of Secondary Education exams. Photo: Robert Ng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong schools will resume in-person classes from April 19. How does it work and what are the requirements?
- Resumption dates will vary according to the different school grades, with primary school pupils first to return to half-day classes on April 19
- Students and teachers are required to conduct rapid tests every day, and only those who have tested negative will be allowed back on campus
