Hong Kong’s eight publicly subsidised universities produce almost 30,000 graduates at all levels each year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
More jobs, better pay for Hong Kong graduates, but fewer plum management trainee roles on offer this year
- About 17,000 jobs listed on universities’ portal, with average starting pay rising to HK$18,336 a month
- Only 947 coveted trainee positions, lowest in three years, reflecting big employers’ downbeat mood
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
