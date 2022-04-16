Hong Kong’s eight publicly subsidised universities produce almost 30,000 graduates at all levels each year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s eight publicly subsidised universities produce almost 30,000 graduates at all levels each year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

More jobs, better pay for Hong Kong graduates, but fewer plum management trainee roles on offer this year

  • About 17,000 jobs listed on universities’ portal, with average starting pay rising to HK$18,336 a month
  • Only 947 coveted trainee positions, lowest in three years, reflecting big employers’ downbeat mood

Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
William Yiu

Updated: 7:17pm, 16 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s eight publicly subsidised universities produce almost 30,000 graduates at all levels each year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s eight publicly subsidised universities produce almost 30,000 graduates at all levels each year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE