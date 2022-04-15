Parents have criticised the government for a loophole that excludes kindergartens under the English Schools Foundation from returning to in-person teaching on April 19. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong parents angry at late return to classes for ESF kindergarten pupils, accuse authorities of unfair treatment

  • ESF kindergartens forced to wait until May to resume in-person teaching as result of different registrations from other international counterparts
  • Parent of K2 pupil calls late return to face-to-face classes for ESF kindergartens ‘grossly unfair’

William Yiu

Updated: 7:47pm, 15 Apr, 2022

