Parents have criticised the government for a loophole that excludes kindergartens under the English Schools Foundation from returning to in-person teaching on April 19. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong parents angry at late return to classes for ESF kindergarten pupils, accuse authorities of unfair treatment
- ESF kindergartens forced to wait until May to resume in-person teaching as result of different registrations from other international counterparts
- Parent of K2 pupil calls late return to face-to-face classes for ESF kindergartens ‘grossly unfair’
