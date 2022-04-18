Critics of the Hong Kong government’s policy to test students daily have said it does not take into consideration children with special needs. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: warnings on campus cross-infection, worry over daily Covid tests as Hong Kong pupils prepare to return to school
- New policy of requiring pupils to get tested daily for the coronavirus before going to school has sparked concerns from parents of children with special needs
- Cross-infection risks on campus are ‘very high’ because the Omicron variant is extremely transmissible via short-range airborne particles, expert warns
