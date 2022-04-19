(From left) Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, last year’s first runner-up Aditya Shrisankaraan, second runner-up Hossain Fahim and Gary Liu. Photo: HKJC
South China Morning Post’s annual Student of The Year Awards to focus on nurturing future leaders of Hong Kong during tough times
- Sponsored by Hong Kong Jockey Club, students from secondary schools will compete for 11 awards in nine categories
- Post CEO Gary Liu says it is more important than ever for students to be socially engaged during their formative years
Topic | Hong Kong schools
(From left) Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, last year’s first runner-up Aditya Shrisankaraan, second runner-up Hossain Fahim and Gary Liu. Photo: HKJC