Students at the Hong Kong International School in Tai Tam return to campus. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: mascots, unicorns and high fives as Hong Kong schools welcome back students after 3-month suspension

  • Campus reopenings bittersweet for some pupils, who say they feel sad missing out on activities and not catching up with schoolmates who have left city
  • New measures in place centre on daily RAT tests, deep-cleaning and record-keeping

Erika Na
William Yiu and Erika Na

Updated: 10:16am, 19 Apr, 2022

