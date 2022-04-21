This year’s DSE exams begin on Friday. Photo: Pool
Coronavirus: worried parents flood student-counselling hotline with Covid-related inquiries ahead of Hong Kong exams

  • Six candidates have been admitted to a special exam centre at the Penny’s Bay quarantine camp to sit Friday’s English test
  • Counsellor at student guidance centre Hok Yau Club says parents looking for information do not want to disturb their children who are in exam preparation mode

Yanni ChowNadia Lam
William Yiu Yanni Chow and Nadia Lam

Updated: 2:34pm, 21 Apr, 2022

