This year’s DSE exams begin on Friday. Photo: Pool
Coronavirus: worried parents flood student-counselling hotline with Covid-related inquiries ahead of Hong Kong exams
- Six candidates have been admitted to a special exam centre at the Penny’s Bay quarantine camp to sit Friday’s English test
- Counsellor at student guidance centre Hok Yau Club says parents looking for information do not want to disturb their children who are in exam preparation mode
