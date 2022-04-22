Students head into the exam centre at Wong Siu Ching Secondary School in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong university entrance exams began as scheduled, with ‘at least 3 candidates’ going to special Covid centre in morning
- Nearly 47,000 people are sitting the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) English exam on Friday and Saturday, the highest number of candidates across all subjects
- Sources say at least three candidates went to Penny’s Bay isolation camp on Friday morning by designated taxis
