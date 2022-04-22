Students taking Hong Kong’s university entrance exams. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Students taking Hong Kong’s university entrance exams. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Education

DSE 2022: changes to English exam draws mixed response from students, with some saying they struggled to finish paper

  • About 47,000 students, the highest number of candidates across all subjects, took English reading and writing exams on Friday
  • English tutor Alan Chan says this year’s reading test featured more questions compared with past papers

Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Yanni Chow
Yanni Chow

Updated: 9:15pm, 22 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Students taking Hong Kong’s university entrance exams. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Students taking Hong Kong’s university entrance exams. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE