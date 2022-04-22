Students taking Hong Kong’s university entrance exams. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
DSE 2022: changes to English exam draws mixed response from students, with some saying they struggled to finish paper
- About 47,000 students, the highest number of candidates across all subjects, took English reading and writing exams on Friday
- English tutor Alan Chan says this year’s reading test featured more questions compared with past papers
Students taking Hong Kong’s university entrance exams. Photo: Xiaomei Chen