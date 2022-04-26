Kindergartens pupils at Hong Kong’s largest international school group will return to classes ahead of schedule. Photo: ESF
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong kindergartens run by ESF to resume face-to-face classes ahead of schedule following U-turn by authorities

  • Pupils to return to classrooms at five ESF kindergartens on Wednesday, with original plan for gradual return of children in May scrapped
  • ESF kindergartens previously faced late start to in-person classes due to having different registration from other international counterparts

Gigi Choy
Updated: 6:20pm, 26 Apr, 2022

