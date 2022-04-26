Students who harm the reputation of the University of Hong Kong could be punished under a new proposal by the institution’s governing council. Photo: Winson Wong
University of Hong Kong proposes disciplining students for ‘bringing disrepute’ to institution, prompting fears for students’ freedom of speech
- Governing body proposes new clause to University of Hong Kong Ordinance, with range of penalties including reprimands, fines, expulsion
- Undergraduate representative says students afraid proposal could lead to ‘white terror’ on campus
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Students who harm the reputation of the University of Hong Kong could be punished under a new proposal by the institution’s governing council. Photo: Winson Wong