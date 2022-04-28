The Education Bureau’s job ad sparked speculation among teachers that the government would seek to ban early withdrawal of their pensions to stop the exodus of educators. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pension benefits for Hong Kong teachers to remain intact, Education Bureau says, amid speculation over possible ban on early withdrawal

  • Bureau asks teachers not to be ‘misled by the rumours’ that government would amend rules of existing provident fund schemes to stop exodus of educators
  • Legal officer is being recruited to study possible amendments needed when Mandatory Provident Fund scheme’s ‘offsetting mechanism’ is abolished, it adds

William Yiu and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:54pm, 28 Apr, 2022

The Education Bureau’s job ad sparked speculation among teachers that the government would seek to ban early withdrawal of their pensions to stop the exodus of educators. Photo: Dickson Lee
