First day of class at Tsuen Wan Trade Association Chu Cheong Kindergarten. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong kindergartens reopen after 4-month suspension but mandatory daily Covid tests mean earlier start for some
- Government earlier said a third of kindergarten pupils would be allowed to return to classrooms from Tuesday, another third on May 10 and the rest on May 16
- Children have to do a daily rapid antigen test and those found to be positive must report the result to the Centre for Health Protection and their schools
Topic | Hong Kong schools
First day of class at Tsuen Wan Trade Association Chu Cheong Kindergarten. Photo: Jelly Tse