First day of class at Tsuen Wan Trade Association Chu Cheong Kindergarten. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: Hong Kong kindergartens reopen after 4-month suspension but mandatory daily Covid tests mean earlier start for some

  • Government earlier said a third of kindergarten pupils would be allowed to return to classrooms from Tuesday, another third on May 10 and the rest on May 16
  • Children have to do a daily rapid antigen test and those found to be positive must report the result to the Centre for Health Protection and their schools

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
William Yiu

Updated: 12:22pm, 3 May, 2022

