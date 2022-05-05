The English Schools Foundation plans to increase fees. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s ESF school group to offer its 18,000 pupils a HK$1,600 relief grant after earlier revealing plans to raise fees
- English Schools Foundation says in a letter it will offer the grant to students as it understands the continuing difficulties faced by parents and carers due to Covid-19
- School announced last month it plans to raise tuition fees for most of its primary and secondary grades for next academic year by about 3 per cent after two-year freeze
