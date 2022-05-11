More teachers are leaving Hong Kong’s schools, in the latest figures released by government authorities. Photo: Jelly Tse
More teachers are leaving Hong Kong’s schools, in the latest figures released by government authorities. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong schools have lost at least 70 per cent more teachers this school year, government figures show

  • Some 4,050 teachers have left their jobs in the 2021/22 school year, provisional dropout figure nearly two-fold increase from four years ago
  • Education Minister Kevin Yeung defends wastage rate, saying schools operating smoothly and have sufficient qualified educators

Nadia LamNg Kang-chung
Nadia Lam and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:16pm, 11 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
More teachers are leaving Hong Kong’s schools, in the latest figures released by government authorities. Photo: Jelly Tse
More teachers are leaving Hong Kong’s schools, in the latest figures released by government authorities. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE