Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s search committee ‘recommends renowned neuroscientist Nancy Ip to be next president’

  • Ip, a top Alzheimer’s disease expert, could become first woman to head a public university in Hong Kong if appointed
  • University launched global research for next leader after incumbent Wei Shyy announced his resignation in November

Cannix Yau
Updated: 2:06pm, 13 May, 2022

