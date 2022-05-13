Renowned neuroscientist Nancy Ip. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s search committee ‘recommends renowned neuroscientist Nancy Ip to be next president’
- Ip, a top Alzheimer’s disease expert, could become first woman to head a public university in Hong Kong if appointed
- University launched global research for next leader after incumbent Wei Shyy announced his resignation in November
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Renowned neuroscientist Nancy Ip. Photo: SCMP