Hong Kong kindergarten applications for a tuition fee increase have almost doubled despite educators warning of closure risks amid pandemic challenges, an emigration wave and falling birth rate. Photo: Nora Tam
42 per cent of Hong Kong kindergartens applied to raise tuition fees
- About 440 kindergartens, comprising 300 subsidised schools and 140 non-subsidised ones, applied for tuition increase in 2022-23 school year
- Educators warn of closure risks, while at least eight kindergartens closed before end of school term this year, including one that merged with another
