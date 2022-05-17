From left: CityU president Professor Way Kuo, council chairman Lester Huang and incoming president Professor Freddy Boey. Photo: SCMP
City University of Hong Kong selects Singaporean academic and inventor Freddy Boey as next president
- University’s council approves Boey’s five-year appointment to succeed Professor Way Kuo
- Boey has also spearheaded National University of Singapore’s collaborative agreements with several municipal governments in mainland China
