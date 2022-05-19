Education authorities have revised inoculation guidelines for graduation ceremonies after an outcry from parents and NGOs. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: unvaccinated students allowed to attend graduation events in policy U-turn by education authorities

  • Education Bureau revises health guidelines for campuses, says all students, from kindergartens to secondary schools, will be able to attend their graduation ceremonies
  • But updated guidelines insist on full vaccination before students can participate in sports days and swimming galas

William Yiu

Updated: 8:33pm, 19 May, 2022

