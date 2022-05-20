The incident at Leung Shek Chee College in Kwun Tong has sparked outrage. Photo: Handout
Teacher quits after he is caught watching porn during class at girls’ school in Hong Kong
- Leung Shek Chee College in Kwun Tong says it has reported incident to Education Bureau and police community relations officer
- Male teacher was playing videos on his phone while students were doing dictation, and was unaware images were being shared to screen, online posts claim
