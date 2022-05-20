The incident at Leung Shek Chee College in Kwun Tong has sparked outrage. Photo: Handout
Education
Hong Kong /  Education

Teacher quits after he is caught watching porn during class at girls’ school in Hong Kong

  • Leung Shek Chee College in Kwun Tong says it has reported incident to Education Bureau and police community relations officer
  • Male teacher was playing videos on his phone while students were doing dictation, and was unaware images were being shared to screen, online posts claim

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 7:45pm, 20 May, 2022

