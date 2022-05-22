Canada has become the second most popular destination after Britain for Hongkongers going overseas for higher education. Photo: Shutterstock
Canada has become the second most popular destination after Britain for Hongkongers going overseas for higher education. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

Canada moves up to No 2 for Hong Kong students going abroad, with easy migration pathways a major draw

  • Interest in Canada shot up after news that those who study there can stay on, apply for permanent residency
  • More Form Six students choosing to continue their education outside Hong Kong, survey shows

William Yiu

Updated: 8:00am, 22 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Canada has become the second most popular destination after Britain for Hongkongers going overseas for higher education. Photo: Shutterstock
Canada has become the second most popular destination after Britain for Hongkongers going overseas for higher education. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE