Canada has become the second most popular destination after Britain for Hongkongers going overseas for higher education. Photo: Shutterstock
Canada moves up to No 2 for Hong Kong students going abroad, with easy migration pathways a major draw
- Interest in Canada shot up after news that those who study there can stay on, apply for permanent residency
- More Form Six students choosing to continue their education outside Hong Kong, survey shows
